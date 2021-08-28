“The early bird gets the worm” could have been the theme for the Central Texas Food Bank distribution Saturday morning at Temple College.
The drive-through event in the college’s south parking lot was scheduled for 9-11 a.m., but some people got there at 4:30 a.m.
“I always come in early,” said Brenda Ivey of Heidenheimer, parked at the head of the line. “That way I can take care of a little lady that’s 92. I share some of the food with her.”
The food bank gives out a lot of canned and dried goods, and a lot of vegetables, she said.
“Sometimes they give out milk and frozen meats,” she said.
The next person in line, Wayne Wallingsford of Davila, said he got up at 4 a.m.
“I’m usually some place between second and fifth in line,” he said. “I kind of help a few people in my area I know are not able to get out. I try to get some of the frozen stuff out there before it thaws.”
Vernia Brown of Temple said she arrived at 5:30 a.m. and was picking up for three families.
“I always get up early to go to work,” she said. “The latest I’ve come out is like 7 or 7:30 a.m.”
The food distribution helps out a lot, she said.
“I have my grandkids and my great-grandkids, so at the end of the month sometimes we’re running a little low.”
She said she really appreciates the food bank distribution.
“Sometimes the money I’ve got, it takes all of that to pay the bills and I can’t buy food,” she said.
Alice Bates, a single parent from Harker Heights, was picking up for her family of three. She said she’s been working out of her home since March of 2020.
She drove into the parking lot at about 5:38 a.m., she said, and comes early because she has a lot to do around the house. The earlier she is in the line, the better it is, she said.
“When they start at 9 we’re usually out by 9:02,” she said. “If we were at home all we’d be doing is sleeping, so the kids can sleep in the car.”
Joni Baxter of Temple, one of the volunteers, said she’s helped with the distribution many times.
“I like to direct the traffic, but I’ll go anywhere,” she said. “I try to volunteer wherever I can, wherever there’s a need,” she said. “I think I’ve done pretty much every step around here. I started, I think, last year at the beginning of the pandemic. We did it at the VFW.”
Manuel Bustoz of Temple, a retired first sergeant with the U.S. Army, said he has volunteered for the food distribution as many times as possible, when the online registration wasn’t full.
“Look for the area you want to volunteer at,” he said. “Hopefully it’s not full. I usually do loading, and I like it because I can interact with the volunteers and at the same time say something positive to the families, just encourage them.”