A Temple man was killed in an ATV accident Wednesday morning near Troy, authorities said Friday.
Jerry Gardner Kruithof, 52, was killed while operating a 2014 CForce ATV traveling south on Bottoms East Road just before 9 a.m. He rolled into a ditch while trying to navigate a turn at an unsafe speed, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Kruithof was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Kruithof was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, Washko said.