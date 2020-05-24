Temple High Schools seniors Andrew Posey and Nadia Carlos earned the rankings as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.
Projects and their developmental stages have always fascinated Posey, who is leaning toward his acceptance to the University of Austin at Texas to pursue a business degree.
“I’m going in as an undecided business major but I’ll probably choose business management,” he said. “It’s something that kind of just fell on me. I always liked the idea of building projects … And all the rags-to-riches stories you read about.”
As he looks to continue his education at UT this fall, Posey reflected on his experiences at Temple High. He emphasized how great it was to be able to attend classes at a campus with a diverse student body.
“It’s like no one there has the same life. Everyone is from a different background, nationality, ethnicity and it’s been incredible,” Posey said. “You get to see the world as it is.”
Posey — a musician who has been studying and practicing the violin since he was 5 years old — said the natural progression of taking private music lessons inclined him to join orchestra in the Temple Independent School District. He said he values the people he met and the friends he made in what he called “a nice way to branch out from academics.”
His musical success led him to earning the role as concertmaster — an orchestra’s highest ranking violinist, who traditionally plays a composition’s violin solo.
“I really liked being in orchestra and I really enjoyed having Mr. Flowers as our teacher,” Posey said. “In the past two years I have been able to perform solos for our competition at UIL.”
School involvement
Posey also participated in tennis at Temple ISD since the seventh grade, and said he is now looking into joining UT’s club team if his schedule allows.
Posey said the past few months have been odd with the transition to remote learning during the coronavirus crisis. He noted how his final International Baccalaureate assignments were canceled because of COVID-19, and is still preparing to take an Advance Placement exam online.
Andrew is the son of Temple school board President Dan Posey and Maria Posey, and thanked them both for their encouragement throughout the duration of his academic career thus far.
Humanitarian concerns
Carlos said surrounding herself with like-minded students in the IB program at Temple High contributed to her development and becoming the salutatorian for the class of 2020.
The 17-year-old was actively involved in extracurricular activities throughout high school, including Mu Alpha Theta, student council and National Honor Society — an organization she was secretary in.
But Carlos — an eager learner with neuroscience aspirations — believes participating in humanitarian work regardless one’s career path is essential.
“Outside of school, I’m involved with a non-profit organization in Austin called Well Aware. I’ve been with them for two years now and plan on continuing working with them in the future,” she said. “I’m going into neuroscience but I think it’s important to do charity work as a human and make change through works like that.”
Nadia extended gratitude to her mother Isela Carlos for never pressuring her to get straight A’s in school.
“I honestly think that was a good benefit for me. I think when parents pressure their kids to do well in school it hinders their learning development,” Nadia said.
Nadia, however, said her mother always found creative ways to explore her curiosity.
“I think just acquiring knowledge is just fascinating to me. So (my mom) would take me to museums and stuff,” Carlos said. “I’m learning about different things and I think that’s why I was able to get to where I am today … Because I have a passion for learning.”
Dealing with change
Although the end of Carlos’ high school career shifted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Texas, she said she has kept an optimistic mind.
“You always think about graduation and prom as kids, so it’s definitely been hard. They’re experienced by almost everyone who has gone to high school in America,” Carlos said. “But I think it’s just making us stronger in the long run. We just got to keep on going.”
And keeping on is something Nadia is ready for, as she prepares to enter her freshman year at the University of Texas at Austin — a college that invited her to participate in their freshman neuroscience program.
Both Andrew and Nadia said Terry Denson was their favorite educator during their time at Temple High.
“He was my IB history teacher last year and I loved that class. It was really enjoyable,” Andrew said. “He always did a great job at breaking down events in history and why they happened.”
Nadia echoed Andrew’s thoughts about their favorite history teacher.
“He’s definitely my favorite educator. He made learning about history more interesting to me … Plus he’s always really, really funny.”