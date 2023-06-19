Farmers markets offer fresh produce

Several local outdoor markets feature farm-fresh produce, eggs, breads, salsas and about every craft item imaginable. And as warm weather becomes more constant, Central Texans often head to their favorite market.
The Small Farm Market is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5242 Cedar Ridge Park Road. The market features local produce and home goods.
In Temple, a farmers market is located at West Temple Park, 121 S Montpark Road. The market is located in a parking lot behind Fire Station No. 7. Hours are 7 a.m. to noon through the growing season.
The Temple Small Business Association holds monthly markets in the City Hall parking lot downtown at Third Street and Central Avenue. The markets are held on the second Saturday of each month.
The Water Street Farmers Market in downtown Belton is held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, all year long, rain of shine. Eggs, jellies, salsas and decor items are available.
The Downtown Belton Business Alliance hosts Belton Market Days around Courthouse Square in the spring and fall, including the third Saturday in September, October and November.