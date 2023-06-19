Local museums focus on history, rotating exhibits

The Temple area is home to five quality museums that offer fixed and rotating exhibits. They all offer educational and fun displays suitable for families.
Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center
Located at 119 W. French Ave. in Temple, this museum chronicles the history and culture of Czechs in Bell County. The museum displays artifacts and holds programs that share the rich influence of Czech culture. 254-899-2935 or visit www.czechheritagemuseum.org.
Bell County Museum
Located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton, this museum was established in 1991 in a former Carnegie Library that was built in 1905. The museum owns more than 12,000 items related to the history of Bell County and the region. The facility hosts programs and exhibits for residents of all ages. 254-933-5243 or visit www.bellcountymuseum.org.
Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum
This museum is housed in the historic Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. The museum opened in 1973 and features permanent and temporary exhibits inside and out. Many of the exhibits reflect the city’s railroad and medical histories. 254-298-5172 or visit www.Templerrhm.org.
Salado Museum and College Park
Located at 423 S. Main St. in Salado, this museum tells the pioneer history and cultural diversity of Central Texas. The museum includes an exhibit room, an auditorium and the Wee Scots Shop, which sell traditional Irish and Scottish apparel, accessories and literature. 254-947-5232 or visit www.saladomuseum.org.
Temple Children’s Museum
Located at 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $6 per person. Private parties are available. 254-500-7617 or visit www.templechildrensmuseum.org.