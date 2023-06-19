Draughon-Miller airport improvements planned

The new $7 million terminal at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport is expected to be completed this summer, and it likely will be operational by early fall, according to Airport Director Sean Parker.
“We’re getting really excited,” Parker said. “The new terminal is more than double the size of the current facility.”
The current terminal is about 3,000 square feet.
“The new facility will increase space to just over 6,000 square feet,” Parker said. “About half will be used as offices, and the other half will be for passengers and pilots.”
While the airport does not offer commercial airline service, corporate business is booming as existing industries are expanding and new ones are relocating to the Temple area.
“We have a lot of business executives flying in to meet with the Temple Economic Development Corp. or to tend to business at existing companies,” Parker said. “We’ve outgrown our terminal, and we need to present a nice professional atmosphere to corporate executives.”
“In many cases, we are the front door-step to the Temple industrial community,” he said. “We intend to hire customer service agents to help us exceed expectations. We are gearing up for the future.”
The new airport terminal will include a large conference room equipped with technology for speakers and presentations, an expanded passenger lounge, a small food area and small rooms where pilots can check weather, fix a bite to eat, take a shower and rest their eyes while they wait for executives to return for the flight home.
“We are waiting until closer to our opening, then we will be taking bids for our food area,” Parker said. “It won’t be huge — just enough space for a single vendor to operate a mini-market that sells snacks and microwavable meals. Right now we just have vending machines.”
Parker is hoping a second dining option may be in the airport’s future. The current terminal, part of it was constructed in the 1960s, is still in good condition and may see a second life as a car rental agency and a diner.
“We’re going to reach out to multiple agencies about renting part of the existing terminal,” he said. “I would like to get a restaurant or cafe in there. It would be a fun place to eat and watch the airplanes take off and land.”
The new terminal is not the only project under way at the Temple airport — a corporate hangar expansion has been completed.
“As more companies move to Temple, we will have shovel-ready spots for them to build their own hangars,” Parker said. “We need to have utilities in place when they are ready, and right now we have two businesses on a waiting list.”
Parker said the utility expansion is completed and an access road to the expanded hangar area has been carved out.
Another airport project is a 250-foot crosswind runway extension that would bring the total length to 5,000 feet.
“This would also involve a 125-foot connecting taxiway,” he said. “This is a safety thing — right now the taxiway can be a little confusing to pilots.”
“We also working on removing trees and vegetation around the runways,” he said. “This will help reduce airport deer and bird populations.”
Parker said Temple’s airport is feeling a ripple-effect from companies wanting to escape big cities.
“They want to get away from Austin and the hustle and bustle,” he said. “And they want to come somewhere affordable. Temple is in a great position and we need to be ready.”
Parker said the airport has received a Texas Department of Transportation grant to refurbish the existing ramp area and repave the main runway.
“The design work has already started and we’re hoping to get this going by September or October,” he said. “The project will fill in any cracks on the runway, reseal the surface and repaint lines on the runway and taxiways.”