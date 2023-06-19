More Temple parks on the way

Temple is a city full of green spaces for outdoor and family fun, and the number and quality of these parks will grow in years to come.
A $75 million Places & Spaces capital improvement plan is funding dozens of upgrades at 50 Temple parks between 2023 and 2027, and will include the creation of new city parks, a new skate park, two new dog parks and miles of trails.
According to City Manager Brynn Myers, new park projects will be launched beginning in the summer of 2023.
The long-term plan includes constructing linear parks with hike-and-bike trails close to BNSF railroad tracks connecting Optimist Park in North Temple to Santa Fe Plaza; a linear park and expansion of Henderson Road in East Temple; a new Blackland Prairie preservation park on Tower Road and a massive Southwest Community Park off Poison Oak Road.
The projects will be funded by certificates of obligation bonds, according to Myers. Certificate of obligation debt is similar to general obligation bonds in their usage and retirement but does not require voter authorization and are not used for refunding debt.
One of the biggest projects in Places & Spaces is the 100-acre Southwest Community Park in West Temple. The park will include a large playground, an in-ground skate park, a splash pad, a dog park, a basketball court, multiple pavilions and a trail system.
“The idea is to link the new Southwest Community Park by trail with nearby Von Rosenberg Park on Tarver Drive,” Myers said. “A covered basketball half-court, trails, an irrigation system and more trees will be installed at Von Rosenberg.”
Here’s an overview of the Places & Spaces program:
• Creation of a trail connecting the Belaire neighborhood with Miller Park.
• Replacement of the pavilion and restrooms at Walker Park, plus the creation of a Walker Park trail with exercise and play stations, new trees, a bridge and irrigation system.
• A BNSF Rail Line linear park and trail system linking Optimist Park with Santa Fe Plaza.
• Replacement of playground at Colquitt Park.
• Extending Henderson Road to 24th Street along with a trail over the 24th Street bridge. Right now, Henderson, South Knob, South 18th, South 20th, South 22 and South Terrace all dead end near the railroad tracks. An extended Henderson to 24th would link all of these roads and get rid of the dead ends. According to Myers, the Henderson extension would improve safety and traffic circulation in the area.
• Extend Avenue N into an area of new development.
• Enhance the intersection of Ninth Street at Central and Adams avenues to improve north-south connectivity.
• Implement plans for Storybook Grove on Barton Street just north of Temple Public Library. The park will have a storybook theme with statues of characters from popular children’s books.
• Demolish and haul off the Old Battlefield Pavilion at Ferguson Park, add a cul de sac and other improvements.
• Add and replace existing playground equipment at Ferguson Park, and reconfigure 24th Street to where it curves through the park to 22nd Street rather than dissecting the park by going all the way to Adams Avenue. Myers said this would open up the park and eliminate a stream of traffic cutting through the play area.
• Replace Ferguson Park restrooms.
• Install an irrigation system, shade screens, trees and small picnic shelters at Ferguson Park. The plan would also turn the parking lot into a one-way loop to improve parking lot traffic flow.
• Reconstruct Nettles Park to give it an English Secret Garden theme. Improvements would include playground equipment and landscaping. An improved Nettles Park will feature privacy fencing, a hedge wall, a maze-like hedge feature and a play lawn. Crepe myrtle trees would be used along park boundaries.
• Create a dog park on Nugent Avenue from Sixth Street to Tenth. The park would include parking and a roundabout on Nugent to slow traffic approaching the park.
• Improve Jackson Park with additional play areas, especially for kids under 5. The new playground would include a tot lot designed for children ages 2 to 5. Also, restrooms at the park would be renovated, and sidewalks and trails connecting the park with other locations in the Jackson Park neighborhood would be built or renovated.
• New swings, trees, shade screens and irrigation systems at Jackson Park.
• Nugent Avenue road and sidewalk reconstruction and improvements.
• Replace the areas of a concrete Jackson Park trail that are in poor condition.
• Renovate the guard room at Lions Park.
• New playground equipment at Lions Park.
• New pavilion playground at Lions Park.
• Improvements to the Upper Trail at Lions Park.
• Renovation of the restroom at Marvin Fenn Recreation Area.
• New pavilion and playground at Gober Party House.
• Improvements and renovations at Jones Park.
• New boardwalk and scenic overlook at Miller Springs Park.
• Trails, an educational pavilion, boardwalks, interpretive signage and parking at Blackland Prairie Park.
• Art on public right of ways and on city-owned property around Temple.