Temple, Belton venues home for concerts, events

The Temple area is home to a growing number of venues for concerts, plays, comedy and other cultural events, and a lost theater that has been shuttered for decades is being renovated and will reopen in 2023.
The Arcadia Theatre will not return as a cinema, but instead will host Battle of the Band-style concerts, performances by local and touring acts, comedy shows and more.
These Temple-area venues greatly enhance the quality of life in Central Texas and allow residents to experience artistic performances, entertainment and cultural activities without having to travel to larger cities to the north, south and east.
The pandemic years are now behind us, according to health experts, allowing local, national and international artists to once again perform in the Temple area.
Dozens of Temple, Belton and Salado businesses frequently offer live music and comedy shows.
• Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple. 254-773-9926. www.cacArts.org
• Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 11th St., Temple. 254-778-4751. www.templecivictheatre.com
• Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. 254-933-5353. www.bellcountyexpo.com
• Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third, Temple. 254-298-5720
• Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, 2487 S. Fifth, Temple College. www.templejc.edu
• Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St., University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton. 254- 295-5999
• Tablerock Amphitheater, Tablerock Festival, 409 Royal, Salado. 254-947-9205 or tablerock.org.