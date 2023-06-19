New housing set for downtown

Nearly a dozen construction and renovation projects are winding down as the area prepares for an influx of permanent residents to occupy Hawn Plaza and Central Plaza apartment communities. About 75 apartment units are expected to open in the area during summer and fall 2023.
Hawn Plaza — the former Sears and Hawn Hotel buildings, along with the Arcadia Theatre — began leasing 57 one and two bedroom apartments in spring 2023 in the soon-to-be vibrant City Centre section of downtown.
The first floors of the Hawn and the nearby Fourth Street Parking Garage will soon house new restaurants, bars, offices and retail shops, but the biggest attraction will be Union Crossing Food Hall, which will be similar to an upscale food court.
A second food hall, City Eats, is going in on Main Street across from the historic Kyle Hotel.
Also downtown, a new butcher shop, bakery and grocery market is being constructed inside a Main Street building. This venture is a joint project of Tanglefoot Restaurants (Trenos, Bird Creek Burgers and First Street Roasters) and Westphalia Market.
Speaking of Bird Creek Burgers, Tanglefoot also is renovating a former auto parts store near the intersection of Fourth and Central into Bird Creek Burgers & Brew, a large restaurant and brewpub that will include an outdoor beer garden for live entertainment.
Just down the street, Lea and Brent Goates are nearing construction on two new businesses — The Art Dept. and The Wreck Center. The Art Dept. will include an art gallery and creative space for local artists. The Wreck Center will be quite the opposite: It will be a place to let off steam by smashing stuff with sledge hammers and baseball bats. Fun stuff!
Also in the downtown area is Weird Doughs, a trendy new bakery and cafe that also will prominently display local artworks.
Just a couple short blocks away sits a large park-like area known as the MLK Festival Grounds, the new home to the Temple Bloomin’ Festival and several annual music events.