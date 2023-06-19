Local swimming pools, splash pads offer cool relief

Beating the summertime heat in the Temple area is an easy task — there’s two major reservoirs, splash pads, swimming pools and water parks.
Lake Belton features 16 parks — including the immensely popular Temple Lake Park — operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Temple Lake Park — just follow Adams Avenue all the way west to the lake — has picnic, boat ramps and swimming areas. A day pass is required.
Stillhouse Hollow, built in 1968, has seven Corps-operated parks, most with picnic and designated swimming areas.
Chalk Ridge Falls, 5600 FM 1670 near Belton, is open year-round and is popular with hikers. The park, just east of Stillhouse dam, has a scenic waterfall fed by a clear stream that feeds into the nearby Lampasas River.
SummerFun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, is a favorite cool-day spot along the Leon River. The park opened in early May.
Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. in Temple, also opened in May.
Central Texas has abundant splash pads and swimming pools to beat the summertime heat.
Morgan’s Point Resort has a pool at 60 Morgan’s Point Road on the shores of Lake Belton. The pool area also is home to a large playground and picnic area.
Temple has several pools and splash pads for community use.
Clark Pool is located at 1808 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Walker Pool is at 2603 N. Third Street and Summit Recreation Center Pool is at 620 Fryers Creek. The Summit facility requires a membership.
Sammons Park Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Ave. D, offers senior swim times and classes, as well as open swim periods, lap times and family swim times.
Temple splash pads are also fun for kids and families. They are located at West Temple Park, 121 S Montpark Road; Miller Park, 1919 N. First; Jaycee Park, 2302 W. Ave. Z; and Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave. The water fountain at Santa Fe Plaza also is popular splash zone for kids, adults and dogs.
Belton has two splash pads open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. They are located at Harris Community Park, 312 N. Alexander St., and South Wall Tiger Park, 1895 S. Wall St.