The Temple Daily Telegram | The No. 1 local source for news and information

A great community deserves a great local news source. For over a century, the Temple Daily Telegram has been a staple in the lives of residents in Temple and Bell County, Texas.
Founded in 1907, the Temple Daily Telegram has a rich history of serving the people of Temple and the surrounding areas. “We feel strongly that as a locally owned newspaper we are in a position to better serve our communities and take an active role in supporting projects and programs that make Central Texas a great place to live”, said Sue Mayborn the Telegram’s Editor and Publisher.
The Temple Telegram is the leading source for local news and information, publishing over 200,000 articles in print and online since 2001. To make sure that you never miss out on this news and information, the Telegram is available in print, on tdtnews.com, on our custom made mobile app and in daily email newsletters.
The Telegram has often been recognized for its commitment to professional journalism. Just recently the Telegram received accolades for the best breaking news story in Texas for its coverage of the 2022 tornadoes in Bell County.
A contest judge noted, “The Temple Daily Telegram responded just as quickly last April…in those first few hours following the Bell County tornado. The writers, doubling as photographers, demonstrate strong local knowledge of geography and community history. They smartly navigate through the flow of official statements while pulling out the emotional quotes and personal stories of stunned and terrified residents.”
The Telegram’s website, tdtnews.com, has also been widely recognized, being named the best online newspaper in Texas for two consecutive years. The tdtnews.com website and its companion news app is growing in popularity. Readers view more than 9 million pages annually.
Accuracy in reporting is a longstanding commitment of the Temple Daily Telegram. Local newspapers are considered the most accurate source of original news reporting as compared to all other media options.
“We have a strong commitment to the communities we serve,” said Sue Mayborn, The Telegram’s Editor and Publisher. “We work daily to bring you the news that is important to your daily lives. It is our job to present the information to you fairly and accurately.”
Local officials and civic leaders appreciate the role the newspaper plays as it strives to cover the news in Temple, Belton and the surrounding area with a comprehensive report in print and online. More often than not, the Telegram is the only news media present for city council meetings, school board meetings,
Temple College trustee meetings, county commissioners meetings and other events.
The Telegram has expanded regional coverage through FME News Service – a joint initiative with the Killeen Daily Herald. Combined, the two newspapers have the region’s largest news gathering operation.
Sports content is another strong element of the value that the Telegram provides. It’s no secret that high school and college football are very popular in Central Texas. The Telegram Sports Department writes stories every week on up to 18 local high schools. Telegram writers are also at every game, home and away, of the National Champion UMHB Crusaders football team… the only local media outlet with this depth of coverage.
The newspapers also collaborate to publish Tex Appeal Magazine, a guide to life and style in Central Texas. This glossy, full color magazine contains 100% locally written content that focuses on culture, entertainment, dining and the arts. Tex Appeal Magazine is published 6 times a year. It’s available inside the print edition of the Temple Telegram, the Killeen Daily Herald and at no charge at 200 locations in the county.
Tex Appeal Magazine is just one of the special publications that subscribers receive inside their copy of the newspaper. The Community Guide you are reading is just one example. Community Guide is a “how-to” manual for living in and loving Bell County. Each fall our Readers’ Choice contest lets readers select their favorite restaurant, retail shopping, orthodontist and more. The Family Owned Business edition pays tribute to the locally owned and operated companies that make living in Bell County so special.
The Telegram also owns and operates centraltexastickets.com, a website that gives you the ability to purchase tickets 24/7 to local events such as plays, dinners, festivals, concerts and fundraisers. For local event organizers Central Texas Tickets simplifies the process of selling tickets while letting their organization retain 100% of the ticket price.
Subscribe to the Telegram for as little as $4 per week. Get your subscription started today by calling (254) 778-4444 or visit tdtnews.com.