Lake Belton, Stillhouse Hollow popular with locals

In Central Texas, summertime means lake fun, and the Temple area has two reservoirs teeming with fish and ready for swimming, picnics, camping, hiking, kayaking and many other outdoor activities.
Lake Belton
This lake was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to control flooding within the Brazos River Basin. Lake Belton was formed by damming the Leon River, creating more than 136 miles of shoreline.
Lake Belton features some of the best white and striped bass fishing in Texas, and in 2022 Texas Parks & Wildlife released 2.2 million sunshine bass into its waters. The lake also has large populations of smallmouth bass and blue catfish.
Lake Belton has 16 parks and three marinas, and seven campgrounds and day-use parks are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Campgrounds are immensely popular and reservations are highly recommended.
The marinas include Morgan’s Point Marina, 16 Calamity Jane; North Point Yacht Club, 3681 Cedar Ridge Park Road; and Frank’s Marina, 3269 Lake Road.
One of the most popular attractions at Lake Belton is the Morgan’s Point Resort Paddle Trail, which offers 12 miles of lake fun for kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding.
For group activities such as fishing tournaments and sporting events, a Lake Activity Permit may be required. Permits are regulated through Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lake offices.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake
This lake is located on the Lampasas River south of Interstate 14 and west of Interstate 35 near Belton. It offers seven parks for community use.
Recreational amenities include boat ramps, playgrounds, picnic areas and hunting areas.
The lake boasts 11 species of fish, including striped bass, white bass, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, flathead and blue catfish, and crappie.
For those looking for community volunteer work, there are opportunities such as shoreline cleanup and aquatic garden opportunities.
For more information, or to make reservations, go online at www.recreation.gov and search for the lake you want to visit.