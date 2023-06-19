Local theaters offer new, classic movies

Despite the closing of a longtime theater inside Temple Mall, several cinematic options remain in the Temple area.
Cinemark
Located at 4501 S, General Bruce Drive in Temple, this theater features multi-screens and first-run movies, plus a few classics during the year.
Grand Avenue Theater
Located at 2809 Oakmark Drive in Belton, this theater features multi-screens and first-run movies.
The Beltonian
The downtown Belton theater at 219 E. Central Ave. offers classic films and cartoons on the big screen.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show
The drive-in is located at 2912 S. State Highway 36 in Gatesville, about 30 minutes away from Temple.
Cultural Activities Center
The Central Texas Film Society shows a free classic movie on a Sunday each month. Popcorn is free, and there is a discussion before and after each movie. See the schedule and movie dates at cacarts.org.