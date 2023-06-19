 Skip to main content
Local theaters offer new, classic movies

  Updated
Beltonian Theatre historical marker

City of Belton staff, residents and business owners gather at The Beltonian Theatre on May 10, 2022, as the entertainment center celebrates its 100th birthday. The site’s history was recognized with a city of Belton historical marker.

 Courtesy

Despite the closing of a longtime theater inside Temple Mall, several cinematic options remain in the Temple area.

Cinemark

Located at 4501 S, General Bruce Drive in Temple, this theater features multi-screens and first-run movies, plus a few classics during the year.

Grand Avenue Theater

Located at 2809 Oakmark Drive in Belton,  this theater features multi-screens and first-run movies.

The Beltonian

The downtown Belton theater at 219 E. Central Ave. offers classic films and cartoons on the big screen.

The Last Drive-In Picture Show

The drive-in is located at 2912 S. State Highway 36 in Gatesville, about 30 minutes away from Temple.

Cultural Activities Center

The Central Texas Film Society shows a free classic movie on a Sunday each month. Popcorn is free, and there is a discussion before and after each movie. See the schedule and movie dates at cacarts.org.