Temple - a medical hub for the entire region

Temple may have been built by railroads, but it wasted little time in becoming a medical community.
The city is home to a VA medical center, a top-ranked children’s hospital, popular nursing programs, two medical colleges, one of Baylor Scott & White Health’s flagship hospitals, Coryell Medical Clinic and many more top flight professional facilities.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, 2401 S. 31st St., is a 640-bed hospital and the only Level 1 trauma center between Austin and Dallas. Level 1 is the highest trauma designation available and means the health care team can treat most severe injuries.
BSW Medical Center offers a broad range of hospital and clinical services, including heart and vascular care, cancer care, a sleep lab, organ transplants, neurosciences and women’s services.
The facility expanded its Glenda Tanner Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center last year and now includes a radiation oncology facility. The two-story, 27,800-square-foot facility allows patients to receive all cancer treatments in a single location. The facility is capable of treating 70 patients a day and features advanced equipment.
BSW Medical Center also has a Level IV maternal designation, the highest level of maternal care available.
The BSW McLane Children’s Medical Center, 1901 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, features a 115-bed hospital and a five-story children’s specialty clinic. The facility offers a Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, which is the highest designation for neonatal care. It is the only Level II pediatric trauma center in the area.
The children’s medical center offers more than 40 specialized services, including general pediatric care, pediatric surgery, cardiology, epilepsy monitoring, oncology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, pediatric dialysis and pulmonary services. Ten pediatric clinics are located throughout Central Texas.
Temple’s west side is home to a new primary-care clinic — Coryell Health — that specializes in eye surgeries, allergies and asthma, bariatric and metabolic weight-loss surgery, oncology, nephrology, podiatry, pain management, general surgery and family medicine with a 25-bed hospital in Gatesville and clinics in Temple, Goldthwaite, Moody and Waco.
“We are in a small building right now, but we will move to a larger space as we grow,” said Carly Latham, director of marketing. “Right now we are getting our feet in the water. We will be open from 8 to 5 p.m., and eventually those hours will expand and we will then offer emergency care.”
“We know that Temple residents haven’t had a lot of options in the past,” she said. “We think more choices lead to better care. Coming to Coryell Health will be a personal experience — you will receive the absolute best personal care, and you will be more than a number.”
“Our new Temple clinic is your front door to medical specialists and a wide range of health services,” Latham said. “You can see a specialist or get diagnostic lab results in days, not weeks or months.”
Temple Community Clinic, a provider of health-care services in the city for more than 30 years, is building a new 14,000-square-foot clinic at the intersection of South 31st Street and Avenue J.
Construction started on the new facility in 2022 and the facility will likely open in 2024, according to Sherri Woytek, TCC’s executive director.
“We recognized the need for additional clinic space in a more accessible location for future and current patients,” Woytek said. “Once completed, the current clinic will relocate to the South 31st Street facility. Right now, we’re out of room. We will be able to expand services with the larger location.”
“Temple Community Clinic advocates for the uninsured and the underinsured, ensuring no one falls through the cracks,” said Hollie Spinn, a Temple Community Clinic social worker. “We offer a lot of services,” Spinn said. “Not just primary care, but specialties as well. Our services include cardiology, dental, dermatology, gastroenterology, gynecology, mental health, optometry, podiatry and social work.”
Located at 1905 SW Dodgen Loop, the team of Ascension doctors and staff provide for everyday health needs such as school physicals, sports physicals, child wellness checks, immunizations, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, orthopedics, senior health and GYN exams.
Other medical facilities in the area include Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, a 83-bed acute care hospital that opened in 2012; AdventHealth Central Texas, a 220-bed medical center in Killeen; and the Darnall Army Medical Center, a 947,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2016 on Fort Cavazos.
Temple’s reputation as a medical hub extends beyond patient care to include the education of the Doctors themselves. Temple is currently home to two medical colleges — Texas A&M Medical School and Baylor College of Medicine. The Texas A&M school will leave in 2024 and BCM will continue to offer a four-year medical college.
Nursing programs at Temple College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor rival any in the state. They have earned reputations for excellence in the Central Texas health-care community and throughout the state.
Temple College offers an associate nursing degree, a vocational nursing program and certification courses in many medical-related fields.
UMHB’s Scott & White School of Nursing offers a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and the program prepares students to excel on the license exam.