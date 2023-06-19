Meta project expected to resume in late 2023

Work on an $800 million Meta data center in Temple should resume by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a spokesperson for the social media behemoth behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Meta paused construction on the Temple facility, as well as similar projects in Idaho and Alabama, to make redesigns that will accommodate artificial intelligence and upgraded servers.
Despite the delays, Meta spokesperson Melanie Roe said the company is committed to completing and operating the Temple data center, but the delay is necessary to redesign the facility to meet future needs.
“In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple, which will pause construction while we update plans,” she said. “We should resume construction late this year.”
Once complete, the center will total roughly 900,000 square feet on 393 acres in northwest Temple.
CenTX35 Logistics Center
While the Meta project has been on hold, work is moving full-steam ahead on CenTX35 Logistics Center, a three-building speculative industrial building project taking shape just behind Buc-ee’s travel center near the intersection of Interstate 35 and northeast Loop 363.
According to Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corp., the three buildings at CenTX35 range in size from about 200,000 to more than 600,000 square feet.
“This is a huge investment in our market,” Cannady said. “This is very rare. They are building move-in ready facilities here. It’s kind of like an industrial Field of Dreams: Build it and they will come.”
“We have not had in recent years — or maybe ever — the opportunity to offer future clients a Class A industrial facility on a speculative basis,” he said. “We lose projects because some businesses want to move into an existing building quickly. This is a partnership critical to rounding out our real estate portfolio of options.”
Revol Green
Revol Green’s 20-acre greenhouse near Heidenheimer is up and running and plantings have been made. The facility, located on FM 436, is generating 165 jobs.
“Our system allows us to grow 365 days a year with planting and harvesting daily,” said Tom Thompson, Revol’s chief revenue officer. “We are investing in Texas in a big way — we moved our corporate offices to Austin.”
“As part of the Temple facility, we will focus our company’s research and development efforts in Texas as well.”
The company previously was headquartered in Minnesota, and the company also operates greenhouses in that state and in California. The Temple facility represents Revol’s first venture in the south.
Currently, Revol’s greens are available in stores and restaurants across the Midwest. The new Temple operation will allow the company to distribute its products throughout Texas and the South.
Products from the Temple greenhouse will move from the facility to market three to four days faster than food products coming from the West Coast, enhancing freshness.
“We selected Temple for our new facility in order to expand our production and distribution capabilities,” said Mike Wainscott, CFO of Revol Greens. “Temple’s central location in Texas means our products will reach shelves and tables throughout the southern U.S. efficiently.”