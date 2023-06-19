Simulation center, parking garage among improvements at Temple VA

A new 364-space parking garage under construction near the center of the 186-acre Temple VA campus is one of several projects either recently completed or still under way.
The three-level garage just north of the main hospital tower likely will be completed by late 2023. Other campus improvements included upgrades to the VA nursing home, road improvements, the removal of portable office buildings and the renovation of decades-old military buildings.
Temporary buildings on the campus have been moved, and workers are being relocated to old military warehouses that are being renovated. The warehouses were built as barracks in 1942, the year McCloskey General Hospital was constructed in Temple. The military hospital was later turned over to the VA system and the barracks became warehouses.
The renovated warehouses will serve a variety of departments and will include finance, nursing education, a campus police station, home-based primary care and integrated case management departments, and the nutrition and food-services leadership team offices.
Covered walkways leading from the streets to the VA nursing home and community living center have been installed to allow patients to be transitioned in or out of the facility regardless of weather conditions.
The VA’s mental health domiciliary also is being renovated and expanded. The original flooring, beams and bricks are being saved in some locations.
In 2022, the VA opened its new Center for Innovation & Learning in the Research Building.
“The Center for Innovation & Learning is about 3,000 square feet, and it is used by medical and nursing trainees, dietitians, medical residents and VA police,” said Dr. Kathy Lee, associate chair of clinical education for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
“Our nursing trainees are from Temple College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, the University of Texas-Arlington, Texas A&M-Central Texas and Tarleton State University,” she said. “Our medical students are primarily from Texas A&M School of Medicine and Dell Medical School at UT.”
“Our goal is to further the learning related to health care and medical research — the new simulation center helps fill those needs and moves the VA’s health care forward,” Lee said.
According to Stacey Weber — she oversees the simulation program at the Temple facility — the new center puts the simulation department under the same roof.
“For the past five years, we have been in pocketed areas on the VA campus and this brings it all together,” she said. “We basically operated as a mobile program. For instance, if the nursing department wanted to do a CPR drill, we would take our equipment and go to their site.”
The purpose of the center is to simulate medical situations as close to real life as possible, said Kristy Causey, simulation coordinator for the health-care system.
“We can simulate any type of patient care that may be needed,” Causey said. “My primary job is to conduct needs assessments, then plan and implement programs to meet those needs.”