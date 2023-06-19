Central Texas area has no shortage of public libraries

Checking out books and videos at Temple Public Library will become much more convenient in the next 10 years for those living far from the downtown facility.
Temple City Council approved a Library Master Plan in March 2023 that could eventually add up to three branches to the Temple Public Library system. A surging number of visitors and book checkouts at the downtown library fueled plans for growth.
According to Library Director Natalie McAdams, more than a half-million books were checked out during 174,275 visits by local patrons. That book count almost doubled checkouts from the previous year.
The Library Master Plan calls for expanding and redesigning the downtown facility, and possibly adding branches in South and West Temple. A library kiosk would be built in East Temple, and that small facility would eventually be replaced by a fourth library.
Here’s a glance at area libraries:
• Temple Public Library is located at 100 W Adams Ave. in downtown Temple. It is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
• Belton’s Lena Armstrong Public Library is located at 301 E. First Ave. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Salado Public Library is located at 1151 N. Main St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Bartlett’s Teinert Memorial Public Library is located at 337 N. Highway 95. It is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Moody Community Library is located at 612 Ave. D. It is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed Friday and Sunday.
• Harker Heights Public Library is located at 400 Indian Trail. It is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
• Rockdale’s Lucy Hill Patterson Memorial Library is located at 201 Ackerman St. and is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library is closed during the lunch hour.
• Cameron Public Library is located at 304 E. Third St. and it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
• In Holland, the BJ Hill Library is located at 402 W. Travis St. and it is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
• Jarrell Community Library is located at 113 Limestone Terrace. It is open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Morgan’s Point Resort’s Mary Ruth Briggs Library is located at City Hall, and it is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.