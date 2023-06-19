Hike and bike trails abound in Central Texas

The next time someone tells you to “take a hike,” just smile and ponder the growing number of local options.
As of 2023, 23 Temple parks included trails, including short loops and longer paths that connect to other parks and trails throughout the city.
The Temple City Council approved a multiyear Spaces & Places plan that will add more than a dozen trails throughout the city, two new parks, a dog park and new splash pads.
The FM 2305 trail extends five miles along West Adams Avenue and connects to the Pepper Creek Hike & Bike Trail. That 3-mile trail extends to the Temple Industrial Park on the city’s northwest side.
Friar’s Creek Hike & Bike Trail, another main pedestrian artery in Temple, goes 3.65 miles through South Temple and the TMED District.
Belton also has several popular hiking trails. In downtown Belton, the Nolan Creek Hike & Bike Trail winds through a scenic creek area to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, a 1.26 mile path that includes 10 educational stops and travels through Liberty, Harris Community and Yettie Polk parks.
The Chisholm Trail Park, located behind Belton High School, features a 0.79 mile loop.
The Miller Springs Nature Center, a 260-acre preserve below Belton Dam and operated by the cities of Temple and Belton, is open year round for hiking and bird viewing. There are several light to moderate trails at the center that offer scenic bluffs, small caves and streams.
Central Texas Master Naturalists have recently finished the reroute of a trail to the center’s Green Pond to connect with the Tennessee Valley Trail. The nature center connects with Belton’s Miller Park, which includes picnic areas and day sites. The site, accessible from Lake Road/FM 439, is popular with locals who like to fish the Leon River below the dam.
Chalk Ridge Falls, 5600 FM 1670 below Stillhouse Hollow Dam, is another popular spot open all year. It features rocky bluffs, small caves and clear streams. The park’s signature feature is a scenic waterfall and a suspension bridge over the river.
Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road in Harker Heights, is a 600-acre park that features a 6.8 mile trail loop that overlooks Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The park has six trails with varying degrees of difficulty.
Guidelines for the park are set by the International Mountain Bicycling Association and can be found on the trail board near the starting point.
One of Temple’s future trails will start near Raye-Allen Elementary School on South Fifth Street and eventually connect with the Belton trail system.