The Bell County Public Health District reported eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the region’s confirmed tally to 131 with 72 recoveries.
Although the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 135 confirmed cases in Bell County, that figure can include testing done with Fort Hood soldiers living on base — individuals the Bell County Public Health District is omitting from their data.
Bell County’s coronavirus-related deaths remained at three Tuesday, while the recorded 72 recoveries marked a six-person increase since Monday’s update.