The state’s backlog of COVID-19 cases continues to change the Bell County Public Health District’s tally of local coronavirus cases.
“We added 49 cases to the total count today,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Thursday. “Some were from the (Texas Department of State Health Services) backlog and 34 were newly received today and we added nine cases to the count from (Wednesday) making 16 the new total for cases (on Wednesday).”
As the daily number of known infections continues to decline, the health district logged an additional 103 recoveries. At least 4,395 coronavirus infections have been reported, with 3,390 recoveries.
Another decrease was in Bell County’s seven-day average of new cases. The health district pegged it at 40 on Thursday — the lowest that figure has been since June 28 when it was also 40. It was 49 on Wednesday and 61 on Monday.
“The decline in number of cases reported daily and the seven-day rolling average is a welcome reprieve, but we must remain vigilant in keeping up with the behaviors that have resulted in this decline,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please social distance where you can, wear a mask if you cannot, wash your hands and stay home when you are sick.”
As the first day of classes inches closer for most Bell County schools, the Texas Education Agency announced Thursday it will require districts to report confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state within 24 hours, according to The Texas Tribune. TEA and DSHS will track and report the cases in schools, the Austin-based news organization reported.
“This is necessary to inform policymakers but also just parents, school leadership, really everybody on the number of COVID-19 cases that are happening on campus, and what the implications of those COVID-19 cases are,” Education Commissioner Mike Morath told superintendents Thursday afternoon, according to the Tribune report.
Morath told school leaders additional details will be released next week, the Tribune reported.
The state on Thursday started publishing new data that reveals the number of coronavirus cases at child care facilities.
Since March, 12 children at Bell County child care facilities and 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to self-reported data published by the state.
None of the 27 local facilities reported any coronavirus-positive children or employees as of Aug. 19, according to the data.
The county’s top public health official said she continues to see at least two trends persisting.
One, coronavirus infections are affecting Bell County’s most populated areas — such as the 1,448 cases in Temple and the 1,527 infections in Killeen. And, two, residents younger than 60, which account for 3,586 cases, or 81.6 percent of reported infections, still make up the bulk of cases.
The Bell County Public Health District did not report any new coronavirus deaths on Thursday. By its count — based on information from local hospitals — 32 residents have died from the virus.
The state’s tally of Bell County residents who have died from COVID-19 remained at 51. Texas DSHS uses state-issued death certificates that list the virus as the cause of death for its fatality count.
Bell County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests was nearly 10.75 percent. At least 40,900 tests have been performed in the county.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 4,395/ 3,390 recovered, 51 dead*
Hospitalized: Ever 211
Admitted to ICU: Ever 58
Temple: 1,448
Killeen: 1,527
Belton: 591
Harker Heights: 270
Other: 559
*Death totals include 19 from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 40,900 tests administered with a 10.746 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.