Temple ISD on Wednesday announced its safety protocols for students to return to school on Aug. 24
The 2021-22 plan, developed in conjunction with the Bell County Public Health District, was unveiled in an email to staff, students and parents Wednesday afternoon, the district said.
“Due to the diligent implementation of health and safety protocols by our staff and students throughout the 2020-2021 school year, we were able to keep everyone of our campuses and buildings fully operational,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a news release. “As the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have evolved and continue to evolve, we are able to revise our procedures moving forward and make significant strides toward a return to normalcy.”
Notable changes outlined in the plan for next year include:
• In-person instruction will be the only educational delivery model for the 2021-22 school year.
• Masks will be strongly encouraged for unvaccinated individuals, but will not be required.
• Daily screenings and self-reporting of symptoms for students and staff will continue to take place.
• Campus visitors will be allowed, but will be screened and have their temperature checked.
• Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of facilities will continue.
• Continuity of services will be provided if a classroom, campus or entire district is forced to close by order of a medical or governmental authority.
• The district dashboard is discontinued because it is not required by the Texas Education Agency.
• The district will continue to notify staff, students and parents when there is a test-confirmed positive case consistent with the age eligibility requirements for vaccinations.
• Close contact will require a quarantine period for unvaccinated individuals.
• The district will continue all reporting processes to the county health district and to the TEA.