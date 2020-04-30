Twenty-eight Central Texas housing programs — including those in Milam and Williamson counties — will receive more than $1.1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.
The grant money, which is part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development and will cover 12 counties.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in Central Texas an important priority during the outbreak.”
Three housing authorities in Milam County will each receive a portion of the money, totalling more than $90,000.
Rockdale will receive $32,250, Thorndale will receive $4,106 and Cameron will receiving the most with $53,888.
The Granger Housing Authority in Williamson County has received $8,228, along with programs in Taylor, Georgetown and Round Rock.
These grants can be used by the housing authorities for resident support, management and operations, preventative maintenance, safety measures, energy costs and debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation, according to a news release.