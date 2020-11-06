The need for food is still great during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Central Texas Food Bank is responding to area needs with a drive-through food distribution event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Temple College, 2600 S. First St.
“These food distributions are primarily designed as drive-through events,” Central Texas Food Bank said in a news release. “However, no one in need of food will be turned away.”
The agency will distribute an assortment of food items, including proteins, produce and dairy products that total about 60 to 66 pounds, depending on available supplies. Attendees are asked to make space in their vehicle’s trunk or hatch.
In addition to the food distributions, Central Texans in need can access food through the food bank’s network of partner pantries and mobile distribution. For the latest information on getting help, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on the “Find Food Now” tab.
“The Food Bank stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but we’ve seen demand for our services skyrocket recently, severely straining our resources,” the agency said in its release. “So if you’re able to help, we need monetary donations. Please donate at centraltexasfoodbank.org.”