As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and variants emerge, Texas lawmakers may only be able to tackle two major issues this legislative session — the budget and school finance — to ensure the virus does not spread among the Legislature’s ranks.
Balancing the budget — estimated to have a $1 billion shortfall — and shoring up public school funding are critical, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, told attendees during a Temple Chamber of Commerce-hosted forum Monday morning.
“The most important thing for us is to have a strong economy so we’re generating the tax revenues that are necessary to balance the budget, fund public education, fund state agencies and protect the folks in the state,” Shine said.
Approving the two-year budget is the only item legislators are constitutionally required to do during legislative sessions.
Lawmakers braced for a large deficit last year as the coronavirus set in and worsened. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said last month legislators are expected to have an estimated $112.5 billion available to allocate for general-purpose spending over the next two years. That is slightly down from the current budget, but better than the nearly $5 billion shortfall Hegar projected during the summer.
The Texas economy has had the wherewithal to withstand the worst effects of the pandemic, Shine said.
“Employment growth in Texas has been pretty resilient, even despite the latest wave of COVID cases that have come down,” the Temple Republican said. “I think the pace on job gains is probably going to pick up more as the population begins to receive the vaccination and the state progresses (to) what we call herd immunity.”
That goal, though, may take some time. To achieve herd immunity in Texas, state health officials and medical experts said an estimated 22 million residents would need to be vaccinated, The Texas Tribune reported. Two million Texans have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Still, those officials told the Austin-based nonprofit news organization that herd immunity is not needed to keep the most devastating effects of the crisis at bay.
Shine said Hegar’s deficit projection, while still a significant figure even when compared to his prior projections, could change in the coming weeks.
“There’s a good chance that may be revised because the comptroller can revise those things,” the legislator said. “And, if that’s the case, we may see it a little tighter because the economy has been improving much better than what we had anticipated.”
Outside of the budget and school finance, Shine expects the priorities Gov. Greg Abbott lays out during his State of the State address Monday evening to set the Legislature’s agenda. Abbott will likely designate some of those issues as emergency items — meaning lawmakers can move quickly on them. The state constitution bars lawmakers from doing much during the first 60 days of the legislative session.
“What the governor prioritizes this time is really kind of an open question for us as members and probably the same for a lot of you who are watching what’s going on out there,” Shine said. “It’s probably a safe bet that some of the emergency items the governor will talk about … will probably be related to the pandemic, but he can include anything else he wants to — even mandates such as the police funding issues that have been making headlines between the governor and Austin.”