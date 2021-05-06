College students and some families gathered at the Temple College pavilion Thursday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The college partnered with the Bell County Health Department for a vaccination clinic to offer appointments and walk-in services. College officials said the clinic had about 250 doses of the vaccine, and expected to serve about 150 people.
Shelly Pearson, associate vice president of health professions, said the college wanted to provide an opportunity for students and those living nearby to come in and get vaccinated. Both first-dose and second-dose shots were given.
“We thought that by having the faculty here that would be comforting,” Pearson said. “Just having the college faculty, the college instructors and the medical professions helping, I think that gives some credibility on that end. They think it is important, so that has been helpful.”
Students were alerted of the vaccination clinic by the college.
Marques Lewis, a veteran and nursing major, said it was nice to get a vaccine shot before a class since he had been having trouble navigating the county website.
While Lewis was not worried about getting the vaccine, having gotten many while in the Army, he does plan on using his experience to convince friends to get inoculated.
“I got class right after this so it was perfect, coming here right across the street from class,” Lewis said. “I have one friend who is still hesitant and so I said to him, ‘Hey I got mine so if nothing happens to me, you should probably go get yours, too.’”
The college plans on having another vaccination clinic sometime next month to administer more doses.
Two deaths reported
As the incidence rate of COVID-19 cases continues to go down in the county, the Bell County Public Health District reported two new deaths Thursday.
“We added two new deaths for a new total of 432,” Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said. “The new deaths were for a man in his 50s from Killeen and a woman in her 60s from Bell County.”
Robison-Chadwell said the new incidence rate in the county dropped to 61.2 cases per 100,000 people. The previous rate was 64.8 cases per 100,000 people.
The county now has 222 active cases of COVID-19, for a total of 22,356 cases overall and 21,702 recoveries.
School districts
Temple Independent School District had one active case, according to its seven day dashboard Thursday. The case is at Travis Science Academy.
Belton ISD continued to see five active cases of the virus Thursday, according to their online dashboard. One case is at Leon Heights Elementary, two at Belton Middle School, one at Belton High School and one at Lake Belton High School.
Killeen ISD reported seeing 15 cases of the virus on its seven day dashboard, with 10 students and five staff members.
Salado ISD did not see any new cases Thursday and did not have any active cases in the district.