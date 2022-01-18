Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday by the Bell County Health District dashboard, raising the toll to 763.
Details about the deaths were not immediately released.
About 831 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday for a total of 5,248 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 1,446.03 cases per 100,000 residents — a new record since the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020.
Of the 42,102 cases reported since the pandemic started, 36,091 have recovered.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 205 of the 1,091 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Temple site
A long wait — sometimes more three hours — continued at Wilson Park on Tuesday as coronavirus tests for children became available.
Temple residents reported waiting in line for hours to get a test or vaccine at the site in the south parking lot by the football field and softball complex near South 34th Street and East Avenue H.
Testing is for individuals two and older and vaccines for 12 and up goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday through January.
Several places in Temple also offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Free at-home tests
Free at-home test kits can be ordered online as the Biden administration prepares to distribute half a billion kits.
Starting today, tests can be ordered from covidtests.org. Each household can receive up to four kits, according to a news release from the White House.
“Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the release said. “Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.”
The tests will be mailed through first-class postage by the U.S. Postal Service and are expected to arrive between seven to 12 days after ordering.
The site explains that the tests are rapid antigen, can be taken anywhere, give results within 30 minutes, and will work for both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons regardless of vaccination status.
“In addition to this new program, there are many other options for Americans to get tested,” the release said. “There are now over 20,000 free testing sites across the nation, including four times as many pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy free testing program as there were in January 2021, as well as federal surge free testing sites, with more free testing sites opening each week.”
The release also stated this week private insurance companies are now required to cover at-home tests at no cost to consumers.
“Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free at-home tests per covered individual per month,” the release said. “That means a family of four, all on the same plan, would be able to get 32 of these tests covered by their health plan per month.”
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported 98 confirmed and 373 probable cases in the district.
Belton elementary schools showed 53 cases, ten at Pirtle, nine at Belton Early Childhood School, eight at High Point, seven at Chisholm Trail, five at Southwest, four at Charter Oak, four at Lakewood, two at Tarver, two at Miller Heights, one at Leon, and one at Sparta.
Twenty-three cases were reported at the middle school level, with 13 at North Belton, five at Belton Middle, three at South Belton, and two at Lake Belton.
Twenty-two cases were reported at the higher levels, with ten at Belton High School, ten at Lake Belton High, and two at Belton New Tech @ Waskow High School.
Two confirmed cases were reported in other buildings or departments.
Temple ISD showed 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
The district’s confirmed cases included ten at Temple High School, eight at Scott Elementary, seven at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, six at Travis Science Academy, five at Bonham Middle School, four at Thornton Elementary, four at Lamar Middle School, three at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, three at Ray-Allen Elementary, four at Jefferson Elementary, two at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, and two at Western Hills Elementary.
Killeen ISD reported 220 new student cases and 117 staff on their dashboard.