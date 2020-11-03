Small businesses in Belton have another shot at getting a COVID-19 relief grant from the city.
Businesses may start applying for a $5,000 grant from the municipal government starting Wednesday. They have until Nov. 13 to turn in the application.
The City Council last week allocated $240,000 from Belton’s more than $1.2 million federal coronavirus funds for a second round of small business grants. The city estimates it can give 48 businesses each a $5,000 grant.
“If less than 48 eligible grants are submitted, we can evenly distribute the available funds,” City Manager Sam Listi said in a staff memo.
To be eligible, a business must be locally owned and independent; have fewer than 50 full-time employees as of March 1; be in Belton city limits and have a publicly accessible location there; and had revenue decline since March 1.
The 30 businesses that received a $2,000 grant during the first round of funding are eligible to get another.
The Central Texas Council of Governments will review the applications, according to the city of Belton.
The city expects to distribute checks to businesses on Nov. 30.
“Phase 1 went very well with CTCOG’s help, and the simplicity of Belton’s application process has been noted,” Listi said. “Once again, we are excited to get these funds into the hands of Belton business owners in need.”