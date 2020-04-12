Bell County’s COVID-19 cases broke through the century mark on Easter Sunday, according to state data.
The county has 101 known coronavirus cases, according to data released mid-Sunday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
That is a 10-person increase from Saturday’s total of 91, and a 17-person jump from Thursday when county officials held their weekly news conference.
The Bell County Public Health District did not immediately release an update on Sunday, detailing the locations, ages or genders of the county’s latest infections.
Three Bell County residents have died from COVID-19 complications. One was a Temple woman in her 80s who died March 26. The other two were both men; no other details have been released since their deaths on Wednesday and on April 6.
So far, 25 Bell County residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
Several Bell County officials have said that the area’s peak is still likely weeks away — a forecast that changes day to day as more residents contract the virus.
“I don’t know when we’ll hit our peak in Bell County,” County Judge David Blackburn said Thursday. “The counsel that I’m receiving from our health district and local health care providers suggests … our peak in Bell County is anywhere from three to four weeks out, and that’s as of today.”
Statewide, at least 13,484 Texans have COVID-19 while 271 people have died and 1,338 are currently hospitalized.
State data shows that 124,553 tests have been administered.
As of Saturday, Killeen — the county’s largest city — had the most COVID-19 cases, with 37; Temple was next with 29; Belton had 11; Harker Heights had eight; and rural Bell County — which includes unincorporated areas and smaller cities — had six.
More Bell County men, 56 percent, had the coronavirus than women, 44 percent, according to health district data from Saturday.
Bell County residents older than 50 make up a slight majority of local cases, according to local data from Saturday. They are 51.6 percent of infections while those younger than 50 make up 48.4 percent.