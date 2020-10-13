The Bell County Public Health District identified two new COVID-19 related deaths from Killeen on Tuesday, as active cases rose to 403.
This was the dashboard’s first update since Friday.
“We added two new deaths to include a female in her 70s and a female in her 80s,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Bell County has now totaled 5,825 known cases, and at least 5,330 people have reportedly recovered from the coronavirus to date. Ninety-two people in Bell County have died from the virus.
“There are a lot of drivers behind this increase including, but certainly not limited to, more people going out and about, businesses reopening, school starting and of course the holiday season is also going to continue to be a factor,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We ask that people be particularly vigilant and help us continue to keep the curve flat.”
Local school districts
Killeen Independent School District logged its 150th lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The district, which is tracking cumulative cases since March 16, has had a majority of its infections discovered at elementary campuses.
There are 11 active cases in the Belton Independent School District: three at Belton High, three at South Belton Middle School, two at Southwest Elementary, one at North Belton Middle School, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary and one at the Belton Early Childhood School. These cases represent 0.05 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to the district’s dashboard.
Salado Independent School District did not record any new cases, extending its streak — since Sept. 27 — of days without a known diagnosis.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard is yet to be updated, as new information is usually released around 5 p.m.
Area testing
A temporary COVID-19 state testing site has extended its operations at the Killeen Special Events Center — 3301 S. WS Young Drive — through Saturday.
Testing will span from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to a city news release.
Registration can be completed on site or in advance at GoGetTested.com — third-party testing operated by WellHealth Management. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive results.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles.
All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel. Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.
Local flu testing
Baylor Scott & White will host its annual drive-through flu clinic on Saturday at three area locations: Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center-Temple, 1901 S.W. Dodgen Loop; Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St. in Killeen; and Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center, 140 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. in Waco.
“As the flu season begins — and with the ongoing presence of COVID-19 — Baylor Scott & White Health will host its annual (drive-through) flu clinics in Central Texas to provide a safe and convenient option for families to get their vaccination,” spokesman Deke Jones said in a news release.
Vaccinations will be administered with patients remaining in their vehicles.
“For convenience, nurses approach each vehicle to complete registration and administer the shots to eligible family members,” Jones said. “New patients are welcome, and all forms of payment will be accepted.
More information on the flu clinic can be found online at https://bit.ly/2FpMhBi.
FME News Service contributed to this report