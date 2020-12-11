As Bell County coronavirus cases spike, a Temple non-profit is temporarily closing its doors immediately to prevent community spread.
St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple announced Friday the organization would temporarily close its downtown Temple thrift store, 106 W. Ave. D.
Caitlin West, executive director of the organization, said the group’s board made the hard decision Friday to close the store until the new year starts.
The organization’s next food bank will be pushed back to Jan. 7.
West said many of the volunteers who help the organization give away food each week, as well as the food bank’s clients, are older and the board didn’t want to risk their safety during the ongoing coronavirus surge.
The organization is urging those who have used their services to instead turn to other groups such as Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Feed My Sheep and Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, which are a part of Operation Feeding Temple during this time.
“I am very saddened by this because I know lots families depend on us for so many different things,” West said. “We are going to get everyone tested … it is just so scary right now.”
The closure comes as the food bank was in the process of recovering after an Oct. 12 fire that burned much of its main building and the food stored there.
Members of the community have since helped the organization start to work on rebuilding with donations of food, clothes and money. Those interested in donating to St. Vincent can visit the organization’s fundraising site at https://bit.ly/3k6PDIC.