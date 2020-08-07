Bell County’s top public health official stressed Friday that residents need to still keep up with their COVID-19 precautions as another resident died from the virus.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said Friday a Bell County woman in her 70s died from COVID-19. By the health district’s count, the woman was the county’s 22nd coronavirus death.
“She passed yesterday and we send our condolences to her loved ones,” Robison-Chadwell said, adding the woman was diagnosed with the virus last month. “Please continue to exercise vigilance in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect the most vulnerable among us.”
The health district did not disclose the exact location where the woman lived because she resided in a smaller Bell County community.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Bell County’s number of COVID-19 deaths at 36. The state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as the virus while the local health district relies on hospitals.
Three Bell County residents have died from the virus this month.
As another COVID-19 death was recorded, the health district reported 164 additional recoveries and 44 new cases — three fewer cases than on Thursday. At least 3,725 cases have been reported, with 2,527 recoveries.
Friday’s recoveries figure stands in stark contrast to Thursday’s 21 recuperated residents — the lowest figure reported since July 14.
Bell County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests inched closer to double digits on Friday. The health district logged the rate at 9.98 percent. At least 37,329 tests have been performed.
To see the positivity rate decrease, Robison-Chadwell previously said fewer people would have to contract the virus. The way to do that, she said, is to follow health guidelines — such as practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing.
Bell County’s seven-day average also saw a slight uptick Friday. It was 48. On Thursday, the average was 46.
Three more residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, according to the health district.
Since March, 197 residents have been hospitalized and 54 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.