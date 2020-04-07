BELTON — An order suspending all Bell County jury trials through May 8 was extended Monday through May 31.
The order was signed by Bell County 169th District Court Judge Gordon Adams and was filed with the District Attorney’s office.
All jury trials— including those to be tried in district courts, courts of law and justices of the peace courts — will be rescheduled based on prior orders of Gov. Greg Abbott, the Supreme Court of Texas and the powers of the Bell County District Courts.
The extension was ordered to “protect the parties, attorneys, staff and all others that come before the courts of Bell County,” the order said.
The suspension was “due to the current coronavirus conditions,” Garza said. “(It’s) an important time for everyone to take precautions and be vigilant.”
No grand jury will meet until further notice, officials said.
Some court functions will continue, such as sentencing, Garza said.
Others have been rescheduled, like Thursday’s status hearing for George Powell. Garza said the hearing was rescheduled for May 28.
Powell was jailed for more than a decade after he was convicted in 2009 in a Bell County courtroom for the aggravated robbery of a Killeen 7-Eleven. He always claimed he was innocent.
A recusal hearing for prosecutors was delayed in February by a request from the District Attorney’s office.
Powell’s initial conviction for aggravated robbery was vacated by the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals and a new trial was granted.