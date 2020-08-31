Baylor University identified an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among residents on the third and fourth floors of Martin Hall, a university website announced.
“Since Thursday, we have seen an increase from five positive COVID-19 cases to 21 positives on these two floors as of Saturday,” the notification said.
Baylor is requiring a negative COVID-19 test of all students coming to campus for the fall semester.
The university has a dashboard on virus cases online: https://www.baylor.edu/coronavirus/index.php?id=972342