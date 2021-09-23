Hospitalizations of COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — dropped slightly Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard showed the service area with 21.05 percent of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. The region has 1,145 staffed hospital beds with 241 currently taken up by those with the virus.
On Wednesday the Bell County Public Health District dashboard reported an increase of 139 active COVID-19 cases to 1,941.
The increase in cases now means that the county has an incidence rate of 534.8 cases per 100,000 people. The county has seen 31,570 cases of the virus and 29,053 recoveries.
County officials did not report any new deaths from the virus, remaining at 576.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported 21 active confirmed COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Thursday with six probable cases on its tracker.
The district’s cases include three at Temple High School, one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, three at Bonham Middle School, four at Lamar Middle School and one at Travis Science Academy. Other cases include one at Garcia Elementary, two at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, three at Scott Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and two at Western Hills Elementary.
Belton ISD had 92 cases in its district — 50 confirmed and 42 probable — meaning about 0.52 percent of the district’s population has the virus. The district’s dashboard showed 15 of its 18 campuses having at least one case.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had 30 active cases Thursday.
The cases in the district include 14 students at Thomas Arnold Elementary, one student at Salado Middle School and 13 students and two employees at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD reported 272 active cases on its dashboard, with 224 students and 48 staff members with the virus.
Local treatment options
Those who get the coronavirus do have the option of getting Monoclonal antibody treatment locally through Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.
The treatment is aimed at reducing the severity of the virus in those that have it, minimizing the possibility of them going to the hospital, according to state officials.
For those interested in getting the vaccine, they are available at many local clinics and pharmacies around the region.