The incidence rate of COVID-19 in the county dropped slightly Wednesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the new incidence rate was 86.5 cases per 100,000 people. She also reported that the county currently has 314 active cases of the virus.
In total, the county has seen 21,655 cases of the virus, with 20,930 having recovered so far.
The district also reported not seeing any new deaths.
Robison-Chadwell said the county continues to discuss the COVID-19 threat level with Bell County Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith.
“Discussions with our Health Authority Dr. Smith and local health care providers regarding the threat level have led us to hold at level 3 for the time being given the Easter holiday that just passed,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We will reassess next week to see if the level warrants movement.”
The threat level is currently at level three, moderate controlled transmission.