U.S. Sen. John Cornyn on Monday addressed Bell County residents’ concerns about COVID-19 in a conference call with Chamber of Commerce officials from Temple, Belton and Harker Heights.
“Congress has been very active in responding to this virus from both a public health and from an economic standpoint. We have now passed four bills to try and support not only the health care providers but also support workers who are out of a job through no fault of their own,” Cornyn said.
He said he understands the severe impact businesses are experiencing due to the coronavirus fallout, and detailed the most significant components of the $2.5 trillion Congress has appropriated.
Cornyn expressed his gratitude for the local businesses and individuals who have supported Bell County hospitals, which have been particularly hit hard by COVID-19.
“We know there’s been an international race for personal protective equipment. This pandemic has impacted the entire globe and it’s been a priority for us ... about making sure medical staff and health care providers like our friends at Baylor Scott & White get that PPE (personal protective equipment),” Cornyn said.
He praised Custom Crest — a Belton business that produces promotional products — for pivoting its sewing division to making about 50,000 masks per week.
“That’s another example of companies not waiting on Washington or Austin. Everybody is pulling in and contributing what they can do to respond,” Cornyn said. “We know small businesses in Central Texas and across our great country are the backbone in our country and are the backbone of our economy. And they create the most jobs.”
Cornyn understood that something had to be done to benefit these businesses and their respective employees — and understanding that led to the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program.
“From our friends at the Small Business Administration — through their certified lenders — we’ve provided an additional $350 billion. This will provide low-interest loans to cover everything from payroll to supply chain disruptions to rent,” Cornyn said.
He emphasized how if employees are able to maintain their payroll until June, payroll, rent and utility payments covered by the loan may be completely forgiven.
“Less than two weeks ago after the lending began, the fund was exhausted. From that initial funding, Texas small businesses were collectively granted nearly 135,000 loans — more than any other state,” Cornyn said. “The loans totaled $28.5 million. After seeing this meeting such an important need, Congress appropriated an additional $320 billion to keep the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) up and running.”
Congress’ goal is to have these small businesses and their employees intact.
“So when we come out of this public health crisis — which we will — that those jobs and those relationships and those businesses will be there to help us rebound. Every state is handling this process on a different timeline and I think that’s appropriate,” Cornyn said. “We know there’s no one size fits all solution that will work in every city in Texas and much less every state across the country.”
Congress was back in session on Monday, and Cornyn said lawmakers will be looking at how the country’s continued response will look like.
“Personally, what I think I’d like to see is how the (legislation) we already passed is implemented. We know the PPE program is very popular but about a half trillion dollars in money that we have spent hasn’t even made its way out the door yet,” Cornyn said.
Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president, asked Cornyn what he anticipates being in the next phase, as it has been a question the chamber has repeatedly been asked in different ways.
“One of the things that we need to do is fix the gaps in the previous legislation … like making the chamber an eligible form of PPE. I’ve done a number of these calls and that’s something that’s been pointed out to me on more than one occasion and we’re going to pursue a fix to that,” Cornyn said.