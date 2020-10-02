Bell County will be unaffected by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to limit the number of absentee ballot drop-off locations to one per county.
Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said Friday the county has planned to have a single drop-off site since Abbott’s original announcement allowing for voters to deliver their mail-in ballots to their local elections department in person.
When asked about how the Thursday announcement would change the county’s plan, Dutton said, “Honestly, not really at all. We had planned on having one here in our central spot in Belton at 550 E. Second (Ave.).”
More populous counties, such as Harris County, where nearly 5 million people live, are directly impacted by the governor’s declaration — which is being challenged in court by the Texas and National Leagues of United Latin American Citizens, the League of Women Voters of Texas and two registered voters.
Large counties had planned to have multiple drop-off sites. That just wasn’t possible in Bell County.
“We really don’t have the staff to man other locations,” Dutton said. “We would have had someone representing our office to be there to collect it. Since we’re short staffed as it is, we figured the best bet would be to have the main one here in Belton so we can keep an eye on everything and make sure it’s all safe and secure.”
The county currently has two part-time elections clerk positions posted on its job board. Both jobs, which come with a $10 hourly salary for up to 29 hours a week, are focused on helping voters with their absentee ballots and processing mail-in ballots.
The governor’s original order, Dutton said, seemed vague. That most likely led to other counties deciding to open absentee ballot drop-off locations, he said.
“When the governor clarified with that order yesterday, for us, it doesn’t really affect anything. We were still planning on having just the one,” the interim elections administrator said.
This may not be the only last-minute change to the election.
The Quorum Report, a nonprofit newsletter reporting on Texas politics, reported late Thursday that the governor is considering shrinking the early voting window back to two weeks.
In July, Abbott moved the start of early voting to Oct. 13. It was previously scheduled to start Oct. 19.
That move has come under fire by members of Abbott’s own party. A group of Republicans — including party chairman Allen West as well as current and former lawmakers — filed a lawsuit against the governor over the extension, The Texas Tribune reported.
“Governor Abbott seems to have forgotten that the Texas Constitution is not a document that he consults at his convenience,” Jared Woodfill, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement to the Tribune. “It is an uninterrupted charter of governmental structure that limits the Governor Abbott’s ability to act as a king.”
If the start of early voting shifts again, Dutton — who is aware of the lawsuit and keeping tabs on it — said the county is prepared.
“I don’t know if he’ll shorten it back to two weeks,” Dutton said. “Logistics wise, it would be us holding off for an additional week. We would wait to deliver. We’re getting everything geared up and ready to go out and if they tell us to hold off then we will have to sit on it for an extra week.”
If Abbott changes his mind on when early voting starts, Dutton acknowledged there would be a downside: “If he does, it really stinks for the voter because we’ve been telling people the 13th is when it starts and a lot of folks are really excited to get out there and get their votes cast.”