Jarrell ISD is deep cleaning its four campuses after the district joined two other local school districts in closing its doors for the remainder of the week after experiencing increased COVID-19 infections.
“COVID-19 cases across Jarrell ISD are surging,” the district said in an email to families. “Our employees are doing an incredible job covering for each other when teachers or staff members are absent (but) despite our best efforts we have to close the schools for the rest of the week.”
This closure — following those made by the Salado and Academy independent school districts in Bell County — came after the district conducted COVID-19 testing.
“More staff tested positive,” Jarrell ISD said. “We are experiencing critical staffing shortages, and we are unable to continue operating campuses safely until our employees recover and return to work.”
There are currently 71 active cases in Jarrell ISD, and district staff have emphasized that the safety of its staff and students is of the utmost importance.
“We understand this puts some of our families in a difficult situation,” Jarrell ISD said. “However, closing our campuses for the remainder of the week is the best chance we have to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. During the closure, our campuses will be deep cleaned and sanitized.”
In Salado ISD, a district experiencing an “all-time high” in COVID-19 infections, campuses were faced with the same challenges.
“We are closing as a result of staffing shortages,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in a letter to families on Tuesday. “We are at a point in which we are unable to continue operating safely until more of our employees return from quarantine/isolation.”
Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan shared that sentiment.
“We want to provide our community with a safe and secure environment in which to educate our students,” he said in a letter to families on Tuesday. “In the past several days, staff and student attendance has been extremely low. Without staff, the entire school function is disrupted from child nutrition, transportation, and daily cleaning to our instructional practices.”
Last week, both the Buckholts and Bartlett independent school districts faced similar multi-day closures in response to low attendance rates and staffing shortages.
Bartlett ISD closed Jan. 10-14, while Buckholts ISD closed Jan. 12-15.
“If you are concerned about COVID and want to get tested please contact your health care provider or the Milam County Health Department for a COVID testing center location and time,” Buckholts ISD Superintendent Randy Lund said in a statement. “Our prayers are with those families currently battling COVID.”
Overcoming a teacher shortage
Although Temple ISD has yet to close its doors in response to ever-increasing COVID-19 figures, administrators and staff — like those in neighboring districts — are supporting impacted classrooms by filling in as teachers.
“That’s been happening since we returned from winter break … when the omicron case counts were increasing,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram on Monday. “A lot of substitute teachers decided not to sub and that put a big dent in our sub pool.”
The fourth-year superintendent has a goal of keeping all of the district’s campuses open.
“I’m very grateful for all of our staff,” Ott said. “The ones that are at work filling in the gaps — the instructional coaches, teachers and administrators — are working twice as hard right now. It’s all hands on deck with everybody jumping in to help one another and through this COVID-19 surge.”
Temple ISD has registered 65 lab-confirmed cases in the last seven days: 14 at Temple High, seven at Bonham Middle School, seven at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, seven at Scott Elementary, seven at Thornton Elementary, five at Lamar Middle School, three at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, three at Travis Science Academy, two at Cater Elementary, two at Raye-Allen Elementary, two at Western Hills Elementary and one at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
However, Killeen ISD — a district which has 1.13% of its 50,822 student and staff population recovering from COVID-19 — has registered nearly six times that figure in the last 10 days.
There are 281 COVID-19 cases at Killeen ISD elementary schools, 128 at Killeen ISD middle schools, 148 at Killeen ISD high schools and five at non-campus buildings.
Of these 381 cases, 181 are reported to be staff, according to district data.
In Belton ISD, approximately 4.4% of its student and staff population have an active case of COVID-19.
“We are facing an increasing staff shortage. We have more and more teachers and staff that are absent in our school district, and we’re getting to the point where it may start impacting your student’s experience in school,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said in a video to families. “That may include bus routes, food service, and potential closing of schools.”
Smith, who noted that face-to-face instruction remains our priority in Belton ISD, asked for families to keep an eye out for district messaging via emails and text messages.
“We will do our best to communicate to you as soon as possible, but as we have more and more staff out that becomes and increasing challenge,” Smith said.
Higher education
At the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, COVID-19 protocols and safety guidance have remained unchanged.
“UMHB resumed normal operations in May 2021,” university spokeswoman Ashley Smith told the Telegram in an email. “The university will carefully monitor local conditions and follow all directives issued by the state governor or other federal, state, or local health officials.”
Classes at UMHB began Jan. 10
Temple College, which started classes on Wednesday, did not answer the Telegram’s request for comment by press time.