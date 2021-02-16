Icy weather and poor road conditions prompted the Central Texas Food Bank to cancel food distributions planned Wednesday in Cameron and other regional locations.
“For the safety of our clients, staff and volunteers, all Central Texas Food Bank food distributions scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, have been canceled due to weather and road conditions,” the agency said in a news release. “The Food Bank will be closed as well.”
The cancelations include the Mobile Food Pantries scheduled Wednesday at Cameron, Mexia and LBJ High School in Austin.
The agency said the distributions will be rescheduled at a later date.