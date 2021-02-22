Blood donations are needed after record-breaking cold hit Texas and much of the United States, the American Red Cross said Monday.
The organization — which saw the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives during the cold snap — urges healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane.
“The recent Texas snowstorm severely impacted the ability of Baylor Scott & White Blood Center - Temple to keep blood and platelet inventory stable,” spokeswoman Tiya M. Searcy said. “The medical center is in urgent need of all Type A and O red blood cells and platelets.”
To donate to Baylor, Scott & White, call 254-724-4367 for an appointment.
Other blood drives are planned across the region.
In Killeen, a blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 10 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1410 S. Second St
A blood drive is scheduled in Waco from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive, Suite 314.
In Copperas Cove, a blood drive is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 15 at Grace United Methodist Church, 101 W Avenue F
The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross said its news release. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, the organization said. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.