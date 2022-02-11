Bell County Jail officials reported four COVID-19 related deaths at the facility since the pandemic started.
Jail Administrator Shane Sowell said inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are quarantined according to Bell County Health District protocols.
Sowell did not provide a percentage of vaccinated inmates at the jail but said inmates were offered three opportunities to receive inoculations.
Regarding COVID-19 treatment of inmates, Sowell said, the county uses Wellpath Medical Group and have a licensed physician and nursing staff who provide continuity care.
The Bell County Public Health District reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 1,837 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 506.17 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 46,685 cases reported since the pandemic started, 44,044 have recovered, and 804 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 158 of the 1,117 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported 13 cases of the virus in the district.
The cases included three at Belton Early Childhood School, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Belton High School, one at High Point Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at Belton New Tech @ Waskow and one at Lake Belton High School.
Temple ISD showed four confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
The district’s confirmed cases included one at Temple High School, one at Kennedy-Powell, one at Scott Elementary, and one at Bonham Middle School.
Salado ISD reported two staff cases and no student cases in the last seven days.
Killeen ISD reported 45 student cases and 13 staff on their dashboard.
Vaccines and testing
Belton ISD is partnering with the Texas National Guard for a free, walk-in vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Feb. 19 at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.