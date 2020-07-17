Two more Bell County residents died from COVID-19 as 76 new infections were confirmed Friday, according to local health officials.
So far, 17 residents have died from the highly contagious virus. At least 2,534 coronavirus cases have been reported here, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The health district also confirmed 62 recoveries for a total of 826 residents who have recuperated from COVID-19.
The new infections pushed Bell County’s rate of positive coronavirus tests to 8.27 percent. At least 30,330 tests have been performed.