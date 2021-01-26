BELTON — Students may have just returned to classes after winter break, but preparations for the next school year are already underway.
Among them is formalizing the Belton Independent School District’s 2021-22 academic calendar. The school board on Monday unanimously approved the calendar.
“The academic calendar is a resource. That is what allocates time not only for our student learning, but also for adult learning,” Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden said.
The first day of classes for the next academic year is scheduled for Aug. 18, according to the new calendar. The final day of school is expected to be May 25, 2022.
The first semester will run from Aug. 18 to Dec. 17. The second semester will start Jan. 5, 2022, and end May 25, 2022. Graduation is scheduled for May 26, 2022.
The calendar was formed through a process that included a committee, community feedback and each campus reviewing it.
Golden said the committee — composed of teachers from each of Belton ISD’s campuses, business leaders, community members and district leaders — was the starting point.
“We created a document that would help our (committee) understand that there are some certain parameters in developing an academic calendar,” the deputy superintendent said, rattling off the statutorily mandated requirements of having at least 75,600 instructional minutes, having a 170 day teacher calendar as some of the guardrails for the calendar.