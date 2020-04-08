Custom Crest in Belton has been pretty busy this week.
The company usually makes customizable promotional products — such as aprons, blankets, coolers and bottles. But that’s no longer the case right now.
Robin Breard, president of Custom Crest, shifted her sewing division to start making cloth masks.
“We just opened up Monday, and we’re getting the crews back online in the sewing area,” she said. “We have a really good backlog of mask orders.”
Breard expects to make around 50,000 masks a week.
“We have had over 100,000 pieces requested in 48 hours,” Breard said. “We are working diligently on getting these orders on a first come, first serve basis.”
Masks are a hot commodity as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that Americans wear a fabric mask over their nose and mouth when in public. Bell County followed suited Tuesday.
“We think it is a big opportunity for us, but also a big obligation for us,” Breard said. “We have the ability, capacity and people wanting to work. We take a lot of pride in the fact that we can do that for the community.”
An essential business
Breard decided to start the mask sewing operation after a Custom Crest customer in Lubbock inquired about the facial coverings.
“This customer was already, the week prior, kind of pushing us to want to do it because they’re not equipped to do it,” Breard said. “We’ve had a long relationship with them.”
Another early buyer of masks was the Bell County government. County Judge David Blackburn said Tuesday that all non-first responder county employees will be supplied with fabric masks.
“We’ve been doing our face masks for them as well, trying to get them supplied with the proper gear they need,” Breard said. “We’re in the process of doing it for the Bell County Emergency (Management office) and some fire departments and police departments.”
It made sense to begin making masks.
The 20 employees who would sew products at Custom Crest were not working.
The manufacturer, 2402 E. Sixth Ave., Belton, closed after Blackburn issued a stay-at-home order on March 23. Custom Crest did not meet the essential business guidelines.
“They gave us approval to be essential because we have the ability to do cloth face masks,” Breard said, explaining how her company is now revving up to produce an essential item.
Starting a night shift
“We’re trying to staff up for it and get everything ready,” she said. “We’re looking at starting a night shift and getting the mask supply that people need.”
Starting a night shift means Breard will need to hire 20 additional workers.
“We’re actually looking for sewers to come on the night shift because we only run one shift. Most of our people came back for that day shift,” she said.
Anyone who knows how to sew and is interested in working at Custom Crests may call 254-899-7165, email the company at davids@customcrest.com or apply in person 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at their Belton office.
“We’d appreciate anybody that has that kind of talent to come in and help with that,” Breard said.
‘We are very proud’
Breard said her employees are excited to be back at work. She walked through her facility on Monday when everyone returned.
“I said, ‘Thank you guys for being here and coming back,” Breard recalled.
One of her employees caught Breard’s attention.
“She looked at me and she said, ‘Robin, we just thank you for the work and the job. We are very proud to do it,” Breard said. “It’s pretty amazing the passion of people.”
Custom Crest is helping its community stitch by stitch deal with an unprecedented situation.
“We’re a family-owned business and we’re just proud to be able to do whatever we can for the community, especially the first responders out there,” the Custom Crest president said. “Anything we can do to help prepare for that or help in that matter, we’re certainly here and ready to do it.”