As the Temple Independent School District began its spring break holiday on Saturday, Superintendent Bobby Ott extended his gratitude to staff members for their continued perseverance during an era of COVID-19.
“Albeit fatigued, you should know I am so very proud of each of you that represent TISD,” he said in a letter to staff. “Whether support staff, professionals, paraprofessionals, clerical or trades, the entire staff at TISD has stepped up and supported one another, our children and our families.”
Ott emphasized how that drive has led to success in the classroom — success stories he believes have been noticed by many around the Temple ISD community.
“Today, our students are excelling in their programs, showing growth academically, and overall have a general sense of happiness on their respective campuses,” he said. “This is all because of you.”
However, the fourth-year superintendent noted how a full recovery from pandemic-related learning will not happen overnight.
“As educators, we are fixers and accustomed to seeing results that are more accelerated, but I want you to know that we are sensitive to these issues and realize growth may be more incremental than expected,” he said. “We have had these discussions administratively and at the school board level. Public schools will continue to need additional support and resources in order to appropriately address these deficits.”
With testing, events, performances, competitions and celebrations filling the remainder of the school year’s calendar, Ott encouraged Temple ISD’s staff to use this week to take a step back from work and truly relax.
“Stay as far away as you possibly can, rejuvenate and reload,” he said. “I am proud of you, care about you and want you to know how special your service is to Temple children. You are also special to me — and I mean that. I would not ever want to go through these challenges with any other staff.”
Students and staff will return to campuses on Monday, March 21, according to Temple ISD.