Temple — which recently dumped 630 tons of recyclables into the city landfill — announced Friday that the city would be resuming its regular recycling operations later this month.
City officials said operations at its recycling program will resume on May 18 — almost two months after it shut down operations on March 19.
The city had stopped operations at the recycling transfer facility, diverting recycling to the city’s landfill, due to wanting to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
To keep workers at the facility safe, city officials said they have implemented new health and safety procedures.
“The city’s curbside recycling program is a service we are proud to provide for residents,” Public Works Director Don Bond said in a statement Friday. “We are happy we were able to find a way to resume this service while still maintaining proper safety precautions.”
Following the shutdown of the facility, interim city spokesman Cody Weems said the city had dumped at least 630 tons of recyclables into its landfill, the Telegram reported.
The city said that it will also reopen Recycle Drop Off Center No. 1, 3015 Bullseye Lane, on May 18.
Weems said the city will provide employees with respirators and gloves while training them in proper social distancing guidelines. The facility will also see additional ventilation and hand-washing stations added.
Residents who have wanted to continue recycling had to take their recyclables to Recycle Drop-off Center No. 2, 602 Jack Baskin Drive in Temple.
Residents with questions can call the Solid Waste Department at 254-298-5725.