Bell County continued to see a steady rise in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 Wednesday as cases continued to spike.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Trauma Service Area L — which Bell County accounts for a large portion of — was now the region with the second-highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state. The service area now has 13.58 percent of hospital beds filled with coronavirus patients, just under TSA R in East Texas with 13.61 percent.
The county previously had the highest percentage of hospitalizations due to the virus for the previous six days.
The Bell County Public Health District also reported a rise in active cases, which increased by 52 new infections since Tuesday to 845. While cases continued to rise deaths did not, staying at 471.
The incidence rate of the virus in the county also continued to rise, now at 232.8 cases per 100,000.
Texas grants
To help get more people vaccinated, DSHS announced Wednesday that the state would be awarding $10 million in grants to entities around the state for vaccination efforts.
“Community-based organizations have played a critical role in ensuring people across Texas have access to COVID-19 vaccines, and they have innovative ideas about how to engage the communities they work with,” Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, said. “These grants will give them the resources to expand their efforts to serve hard-to-reach communities that have been seriously affected by the pandemic.”
The grants are a part of the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant program, and will give out between $50,000 and $150,000 to groups around the state.
Officials said the program will prioritize giving grants to applicants focusing on reaching rural communities, those with disabilities and communities of color. Applications opened Wednesday, with award notifications expected to be issued at the end of August.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county had not yet decided whether or not to pursue the grant, but would make the decision in the near future.
Department of Defense
Rising cases, both in Texas and around the country, have pushed organizations and entities to put forward new restrictions.
On Wednesday, new restrictions went in place for U.S. Department of Defense employees and contractors in communities with high COVID-19 transmission. The department is now requiring everyone at these facilities to wear masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
The department is also requiring those who are not fully vaccinated to socially distance while at any DOD facility.