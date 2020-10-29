The Bell County Public Health District identified 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as active cases fell to 530 — 20 fewer than Wednesday. Deaths remained at 99.
“Today puts us at 6,428 total cases,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We added 25 for today, a handful for yesterday and a handful for prior days.”
Robison-Chadwell said Bell County’s incidence rate — a figure that had been trending upwards for days — saw a slight improvement after fewer new cases were reported to the health district.
“Fortunately we did see fewer new cases reported than the number that recovered, leading to a slight reduction in our rate for active cases,” she said.
Bell County’s incidence rate, which registered as low as 73 in September, now sits at 146 per 100,000 people after Thursday’s update.
Local school districts
Belton Independent School District has 13 active cases spanning five campuses: six at Belton High, three at High Point Elementary, two at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary and one at Lake Belton High.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which is reporting cases between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29, shows four cases: two at Temple High, one at Thornton Elementary and one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
Salado Independent School District has not registered a case of COVID-19, since an eighth-grade student tested positive on Oct. 20.
Killeen Independent School District continued to inch closer to 100 student cases of COVID-19, when two student infections were logged Thursday morning. The district has totaled 227 cumulative cases: 97 students since Aug. 17, and 130 staff since March 16.
Area testing
A temporary COVID-19 state testing site in Killeen will continue weekday operations at the Killeen Special Events Center — 3301 S. WS Young Drive — through Friday, Nov. 6. Registration is required and can be completed online at GoGetTested.com.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a city news release said. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results, according to the release.
Each test is administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, and results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 6,428; 5,799 recovered; 530 active; 99 dead*, 68 with comorbidities
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 45 people hospitalized, 1 more than reported Thursday
Temple: 2,110 cases, 41 deaths
Killeen: 2,276 cases, 28 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 844 cases, 14 deaths
Harker Heights: 435 cases, 8 deaths
Other: 763 cases, 8 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 59,865 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7 to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.