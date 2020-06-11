Bell County residents’ complacency and boredom with the ongoing pandemic has caused a spike in COVID-19 infections, according to the county’s top public health official.
On Thursday, the county saw its highest daily increase: 32 cases, with 10 of them connected to an infection cluster at a Killeen church. This is the fourth day in a row the county has seen a significant jump in infections.
“The 32 new cases today can be attributed to several factors including, more gatherings occurring, complacency following masking and social distancing recommendations, and more frequent testing in healthcare settings,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. “Higher counts today are linked, in part, to a cluster of 10 new cases associated with Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen.”
Destiny World Outreach Center, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, did not immediately respond to a Telegram request to comment Thursday afternoon. The church has been livestreaming its services, according to the church website.
Bell County has at least 528 coronavirus cases, according to the health district. The health district Thursday also reported two additional cases to its Tuesday tally, which is now 21; it was 19. That 21 figure is now the second highest daily increase reported in the county.
Bell County’s case counts will likely continue to increase in the coming days and weeks if residents do not change their habits.
“As much as most of us really want this virus to go away, we really do need to continue to be vigilant. Early efforts to stop the spread helped,” she said. “If we go back to that same level of vigor with handwashing, masking, and social distancing, we will likely see the numbers level out again, though I do not expect the numbers to drop as low as they were in April or early May.”
Local officials — including Robison-Chadwell and Bell County Judge David Blackburn — will hold an online news conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the area’s increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
The county’s latest infections include 19 in Killeen; nine in Temple; three in rural areas; two in Belton; and one in Harker Heights.
The health district has reported 175 infections this month — and June is far from over. In the past 15 days, 215 cases have been confirmed. That accounts for nearly 41 percent of all of the reported cases in Bell County.
Health district data shows that 179 cases were identified in May, 121 in April and 53 in March.
Robison-Chadwell explained local COVID-19 data seems to indicate that younger residents are not being as cautious as their older neighbors.
More than 78 percent of the county’s cases, or 414 people, are individuals younger than 60. The age range with the highest number of infections are Bell County residents in their 30s. They are closely followed by 93 residents in their 20s.
Health district numbers show 114 cases are residents who are older than 60. Those in higher age groups, Robison-Chadwell said, appear to still be cautious as the coronavirus crisis continues.
“It is so important to continue to be vigilant in following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations,” the health district director said. “Those under the age of 60 with conditions that put them at higher risk should also be vigilant, and the relatively low hospitalization rate so far seem to indicate that has occurred.”
Since March, 74 people have been hospitalized and 36 have been admitted into an intensive care unit in Bell County, according to the health district.
The county’s recovery figures slightly increased Thursday. Eight more residents have recuperated from COVID-19; 245 people have recovered.
An additional 311 tests were performed since Wednesday, according to the health district. At least 20,491 tests have been performed in the county.
The Bell County Public Health District did not report any new deaths Thursday. Six residents have died from the coronavirus.