Local museums and entertainment venues have temporarily closed or canceled scheduled events in response to the spread of COVID-19.
Spring art show canceled in Salado
Sirril Art Gallery’s Spring Art Show and Artist Reception, originally scheduled for Friday at the gallery in Salado, has been canceled. For more information, call 469-877-0374.
Milam Community Theater
The Milam Community Theater is making several changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its production of “Aladdin, Jr.” has been postponed. Auditions for “Steel Magnolias,” originally scheduled for March 23-24, are canceled. The tentative plan is to push auditions and shows to later dates, according to a news release from the MCT board of directors.
“Steel Magnolias” is expected to be pushed to June, “Nunsense – The Musical” will be in late August, and “The Odd Couple” will run on its original dates in November.
Cultural Activities Center
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple has announced that all events have been canceled and the venue is closed to the public. The CAC is tentatively expected to reopen May 4.
All staff, visitors and event attendees should watch the CAC social media accounts and check the website for further developments and postings.
Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center
The Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center in Temple will be temporarily closed as a preventative measure.
The Texas Czech Genealogical Society Workshop scheduled for April 3-4 has been postponed. Additionally, all Tarok games and film screenings have been temporarily canceled.
For more information or updates, visit czechheritagemuseum.org.
Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum in Belton has suspended scheduled activities for the time being, but is offering fun, educational packets for families to take home.
These packets are for kids of all ages and contain materials to make a craft related to a history lesson.
The museum is also posting interactive lessons on social media. For more information, visit the Bell County Museum social media accounts or the museum website, bellcountymuseum.org.
Salado Museum and College Park
Salado Museum and College Park has announced it will be closed to the public until April 6. Because of the closure several events at the museum will be postponed. “Bluebonnet Road,” a musical comedy radio show, which was set to take place March 27 and 28 will be postponed, as will the encore presentation by Cody Drake, Arizona Treasure Hunter.
The traveling exhibit “Vaquero: The Genesis of the Texas Cowboy” is still scheduled to be at the museum April 27 through May 23. There will also be a special cowboy harmonica workshop by Gary Allegretto May 2.
For more information, visit saladomusuem.org or follow the Salado Museum and College Park Facebook page.
Bloomin’ Temple Festival
In the wake of the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic and gatherings of various sizes being discouraged, the city of Temple has taken the recommendation from health officials and has decided that it is in the public’s best interest to cancel the 2020 Bloomin’ Temple Festival, according to a statement posted to the city of Temple’s website.
“The health and safety of our residents, visitors, and city personnel remain our highest priority. Bloomin’ Temple will be back in 2021, April 23-24, we hope to see you all there!” there statement said.